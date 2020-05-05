78th ABC Pro Rodeo postponed until 2021

LUBBOCK, Texas — The ABC Pro Rodeo announced on Tuesday that the 78th annual event would be postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking the governor’s declaration into account, the rodeo decided postponement was the only viable option, according to a statement.

Even though they have postponed the main event, the rodeo hopes to hold smaller evens in the fall to continue their support of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lubbock.

The following is the full statement from the ABC Pro Rodeo:

It is with a heavy heart to announce that the 78th ABC Pro Rodeo will be postponed until 2021. With the consideration of the Governor’s Declaration as well as the anticipated changes in May, the Rodeo Committee decided postponing until the following year was the only viable option.

The ABC Pro Rodeo still hopes to have a few smaller events and fundraisers this fall to continue its commitment to raising funds for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Lubbock during 2020.

In regard to ticket refunds, please contact the location from which you purchased your tickets for their refund procedures.

The ABC Pro Rodeo would like to thank the Hockley County community for all they have done to welcome us over the planning of the last year. The ABC Pro Rodeo would also like to thank the county and city governments, the Mallet Event Center, the Chamber of Commerce, and all of the many businesses who have worked diligently to plan for the 78th ABC Pro Rodeo. The ABC Pro Rodeo looks forward to continuing to plan the debut of the 78th ABC Pro Rodeo to the Mallet Event Center in early April of 2021.