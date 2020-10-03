79 local dogs flown to Denver to be adopted

HOBBS, New Mexico — Seventy-nine dogs, mostly from Denver City, were flown out of Hobbs to Denver Saturday morning to be adopted.

Pilot Peter Rork picked up the dogs in the morning and was met by a group of animal advocates, including former KLBK reporter Courtney Fromm in Colorado. Fromm runs a non-profit called “Fromm Rescue to Forever.”

Rork is a retired surgeon from Wyoming and runs the non-profit “Dog Is My CoPilot.” His mission is to transport dogs to areas that will not euthanize them.