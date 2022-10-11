GAINES COUNTY, Texas — One person died after a crash Sunday morning in Gaines County near Seagraves city limits, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened on US Highway 62 at 5:33 a.m.

A 2016 Toyota Rav 4, driven by 79-year-old Patricia Aspelund Wingo, was southbound on US 62. A 2015 GMC Sierra, driven by 21-year-old Brian Alejandro Armendariz, was northbound, DPS said.

Armendariz entered the southbound lanes and struck Wingo, according to DPS.

Wingo was taken to the Brownfield Regional Medical Center and later succumbed to her injuries, DPS said. Armendariz was not injured.

Neither driver wore seatbelts at the time of the crash, DPS said.