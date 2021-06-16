7th and final arrest made in shooting death of a 14 year-old in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department announced that they had arrested a seventh and final suspect in the death of a 14-year-old boy Wednesday afternoon.

In total, seven teens are now charged with the murder of Dequavion Traylor that happened at the Ella Apartments. The teens range in age from 15 to 17. The 17 year old, who is an adult, Mifford Malick Hannon was arrested earlier this week.

“Today’s arrest is a culmination of over 1,500 hours and hours of work that was put in by members of the tag and metro in trying to wrap this case up and getting people that are dangerous to our public off the streets and in jail,” said LPD Assistant Chief Neal Barron.

Police said on the night Traylor was shot, three suspects showed up to rob the apartment where a narcotics dealer was living, shooting Traylor when he answered the door.

Police believe Traylor was involved with the drug activity going on in the apartment, but Traylor’s mother says he was never involved in drugs.

“It’s hurtful because they’re painting my child as a drug dealer – this and that, he’s not that,” said Traylor’s mother, Sparkle McKnight.

The four others arrested were involved in the planning of the robbery according to police. Law enforcement served warrants for arrest in both Abernathy and Lubbock.

Chief Floyd Mitchell said he was alarmed by the ages of those arrested.

“I can tell you what I was doing at 14, 15, 16 and it was nothing like what we’ve seen here,” said Mitchell.

Mitchell then called on the community to help prevent tragedies like this one.

“We need to make sure we are being involved in these kids’ lives and showing them that there are other options out there for them besides getting involved in criminal activity,” said Mitchell.

But Traylor’s family is grieving the loss of the funny and charismatic boy they knew.

“We were the best of friends. You know, that’s my best friend,” said McKnight.

According to LPD, this is still an ongoing investigation and up to the court to decide whether those arrested will be tried as children or adults.

As for 17-year-old Millford Hannon, the only non-juvenile in the case, as of Wednesday he was being held in Hale County Detention center on a $500,000 bond.