8.5 inches in Post: snow blankets parts of South Plains, Texas and Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock escaped the worst of a winter storm that struck Thursday night and Friday morning. Areas of the South Plains to the south and east of Lubbock did not escape heavy snow and hazardous travel conditions.

An image from Meteorologist Jacob Riley showed only light snow along U.S. Highway 84 between Slaton and Lubbock.

Southeastern side of the Lubbock Metro picked up a light coating of snow! Highway 84 between Slaton and Lubbock is super slick! #LubWX #TXwx #KAMC #TexasSnow pic.twitter.com/gVj83BDXMT — Jacob Riley (@jrileywx) January 1, 2021

Meanwhile, Lake Alan Henry, as of Friday morning, recorded five inches of snow. And images from the Garza County Sheriff’s Office showed snow drifts nearly waist high on one deputy.

The Lubbock office of National Weather Service said on its website, “Well, you win some, you lose some. Post won big with 8.5″ of snow!”

Tahoka had 4 inches and Crosbyton had 3 inches of snow, cumulative from Tuesday through Friday morning according to the NWS.

In Odessa, Texas, a winter weather shelter was opened that would be available through Friday. The city said federal guidelines for social distancing to stop the spread of COVID-19 would be enforced at the shelter.

Oklahoma’s governor issued an emergency declaration for much of the state as a winter storm moved through.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)