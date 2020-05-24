8 new COVID-19 cases in Scurry County, total of 19

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Scurry County health unit official confirms there are eight new cases of coronavirus in the county, two of the latest positive cases are law enforcement center employees.

A total of 19 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Scurry County and 17 remain active.

Statistics previously shared on the Scurry County Emergency Management Facebook page originally reported finding three cases on Saturday afternoon but an additional five were found after results were shared.

All Scurry County law enforcement center personnel will be tested for COVID-19 this Monday. These eight new cases were transferred from community spread.

Scurry County health officials urge the public to maintain safety practices and be extra vigilant this weekend if celebrating Memorial Day or graduations.

