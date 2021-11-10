8 siblings try to bring parents back after 12-year deportation

LUBBOCK, Texas — A family of eight brothers and sisters have tried to bring their parents back to the United States since they were deported 12 years ago in Lubbock.

The Camargo family said they have contacted an attorney who is confident their parents can be brought back into Lubbock.

Nancy Camargo, one of the siblings, said she and six of her siblings were back to school shopping in Sears at the South Plains Mall and were separated from their parents by people who they didn’t know.

A GoFundMe set up by the family said the oldest sibling was graduating high school that year and the youngest was five years old.

“[T]here was four to five people coming for us,” said Nancy. “We didn’t know what to think. We were just very emotional because they were questioning us, wanting to know everything about us, our name, our date of birth and everything making sure we were actually, you know, citizens.”

Nancy said that same day, she and her siblings all moved in with one of the youngest’s sibling’s godparents.

“Luckily, we weren’t put into foster homes,” said Nancy. “We lived with [our godparents] for a while and eventually we all moved back out [and] lived with my sibling, with my older sisters.”

Nancy said her parents have missed graduation and other milestone events.

“Just having friends that were able to always say, ‘Mom, this mom, dad that,’ we just didn’t get to do that,” said Nancy. “We still haven’t been able to do that. It’s just been really hard. It’s been really rough.”

Although they haven’t seen their parents in person in over a decade, the siblings said, they have kept in touch with their parents via phone and video chat.

“I feel like my mom is really, really strong,” said Alondra Camargo, another sister. “[S]he doesn’t want to cry, she doesn’t want to put us down… and she tells us, ‘We’re going to reunite.”

You can find the GoFundMe to help pay for costs associated with immigration application costs here.