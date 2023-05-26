LUBBOCK, Texas— The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crimes unit investigated an early morning shooting that occurred in Central Lubbock that left an 8-year-old female injured, according to a press release from LPD.

According to the release, LPD was called to the 2400 block of 23rd Street around 3:33 a.m. and the 2200 block of Broadway Avenue for reports of gunshots.

The officers located the 8-year-old female and transported her to University Medical Center. She faced moderate injuries.

This investigation is ongoing. Check back EverythingLubbock.com for updates.