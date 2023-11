LUBBOCK, Texas — Pavement repairs on 82nd Street between Milwaukee Avenue and Slide Road were scheduled to start on November 13, the City of Lubbock said in a press release on Thursday.

The city said the work will require “changes to traffic flow.” Signs and barricades will be placed around the work zone. The repairs will take about two weeks, weather permitting.

“Motorists are urged to allow extra time for delays or to find alternate routes,” the press release stated.