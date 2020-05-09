83-year-old Lubbock man indicted on arson charge

LUBBOCK, Texas — Juan Gonzales Hernandez, 83, was indicted on an arson charge by the Lubbock County grand jury on May 5.

On February 27, police were called to the 1600 block of Alcove Avenue to conduct an investigation. Hernandez is a tenant of the address, while the victims are the joint owners, according to a police report.

While there was no fire or smoke visible at the scene, an officer did find two distinct points of origin of the fire, the report says.

Hernandez’s daughter-in-law said to police that Hernandez had told her he was planning to burn down the building. His reasoning was because the victims owed him money for rent that he already paid, per the report. She also said that Hernandez had planned to kill one of the owners.

As of Saturday, Hernandez was held at the Lubbock County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.