86 accidents reported across Lubbock on Wednesday morning

LUBBOCK, Texas – 86 accidents were reported across Lubbock on Wednesday morning due to the icy road conditions.

24 of the accidents reported involved injuries, but none were serious, according to Lubbock Police. A Lubbock Fire and Rescue truck was rear-ended while it was responding to a another accident.

Dianah Ascencio of The Texas Department of Transportation said bridges and overpasses are the first roadways to freeze, because they are “elevated structures.”

Some drivers were moving and going around barricades and roadblocks places around the city. TxDOT discourages this activity.

“Yes, that is illegal,” said Ascencio.

TxDOT crews plan to monitor the weather throughout the night and trucks will continue to de-ice the roads.