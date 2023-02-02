LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock County saw an increase in crashes in the span of three days as hazardous conditions took over the roads the past week.

Authorities told EverythingLubbock.com that Monday morning started with 19 collisions, one of those a fatal crash near Idalou after a truck failed to yield the right of way, colliding with a car.

As the road conditions worsened throughout week, the number of collisions rose. By Tuesday morning, three men were killed and one hurt after their car rolled into a ditch near Brownfield, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

“Some of them have been weather-related, and if folks would have just slowed down a little bit, it might have changed the outcome of some stuff,” said Johnny Bures, DPS Sergeant.

Just over an hour later, two Ropes ISD students were in a roll-over crash in Wolfforth, taking the life of one and severely injuring the other.

Tuesday afternoon, DPS said a driver was going too fast for icy conditions, and veered off the roadway near Lamesa, killing the passenger in the car.

Precipitation on the roads continued to make unsafe conditions for drivers, and by Wednesday morning, the number of crashes reached 86, 22 of which included injuries, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

The number of fatalities reached eight on Wednesday, one of those near Smyer. DPS said a pickup truck crossed a median, hitting a parked state trooper’s unit and a stopped vehicle, killing the stopped driver.

“The trooper is going to be fine. The other driver is going to be fine as well,” said Bures.

Six of the deaths were reported during icy conditions, however, two were confirmed by DPS as weather-related.

“Just watch your speed and watch out for the drivers around you. Make sure that they are going to come to a stop and that they’re stopping completely before the intersection and give yourself time to stop,” said Bures.