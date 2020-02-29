8th Annual Buckner Spring Tea scheduled for Sunday, April 19

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Buckner International:

Comedian, actress and author Kerri Pomarolli will be the featured speaker for the eighth annual Buckner Spring Tea, a fundraiser benefiting local vulnerable children and families served by nonprofit Buckner Lubbock. The event is scheduled for Sunday, April 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eberley Brooks Event Center. Tickets are now on sale.

Kerri Pomarolli has been on “The Today Show” 29 times, “General Hospital”, “Young and the Restless”, “Comedy Central” among others. She is the author of the book, “Moms Night Out and Other Things I Miss”, which was turned into a hit movie. Kerri said she hopes to provide laughter to the audience, in addition to inspiration.

“I am excited to be in Texas for the Buckner fundraiser,” said Kerri. “When I got the call, the moment I heard the word ‘Texas’ I was in as long as they would feed me bar-b-que. I hope to provide the community with lots of laughter and inspire them to have hope as they work toward a better life.”

Sponsorship opportunities for the event are available for Lubbock-area companies interested in helping the community while receiving prominent brand recognition. Sponsor packages range from $600 to $1500, and individual tickets are $40. To learn more about sponsoring the event, or to purchase individual tickets, visit the event page here.

Funds raised from Buckner Spring Tea will help support Buckner International programs in Lubbock, which includes Buckner Foster Care and Adoption, Buckner Family Pathways for single parents, youth transition programs, and the Buckner Family Hope Center of Lubbock

Last year’s Buckner Spring Tea featured Hobby Lobby executive and author Lauren Green McAfee.

Buckner Lubbock is a faith-based nonprofit ministry dedicated to transforming the lives of vulnerable children, families and senior adults. Buckner Lubbock is an extension of Buckner International, which was founded in 1879 in Texas and today serves people in the United States and internationally through a variety of programs designed to protect children and build strong families. Buckner’s programs include foster care and adoption, family transition programs, community-based family preservation programs and retirement services for senior adults. Buckner also provides humanitarian aid and crisis relief to poverty-stricken children and families. Learn more and get involved at Buckner.org/Lubbock.

