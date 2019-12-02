8th Annual Carol of Lights Run on Sunday, Dec. 8

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from West Texas Endurance:

West Texas Endurance will host the 8th Annual Carol of Lights Run on Sunday, December 8 on the campus of Texas Tech University. Enjoy the spirit of the season with an evening run beginning at 6:45 pm. Approximately 1,200 participants will join us for the run/walk. There will be 2 distances offered, including a “family friendly” course of 1 mile that will take you through the more than 25,000 colored lights that illuminate the many buildings on campus, while being entertained with carolers along the course. A 5K (3.1 miles) course will additionally have the participants running a lap through Jones AT&T Stadium with great photo opportunities available.

Race information is below:



DATE:

Sunday – December 8, 2019



TIME:

6:45 PM



WHERE:

Texas Tech University – near Chemistry/Administration Building (Start/Finish Line)



A special guest from the North Pole, Santa Claus, will make an appearance at the Carol of Lights Run, greeting the runners and “checking his list”. After crossing the finish line, all runners will enjoy Santa’s treats on a cold winter’s night. Items will be collected and donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities, in memory of Garett and Avery and race founder, David Nelson. Participants may register onsite beginning at 5:00 pm.

West Texas Endurance is a full-service event production company based in the hub of the South Plains – Lubbock, Texas. We offer running events for the family and a half marathon! Our 2020 Calendar of Events is now available at www.westtexasendurance.com.

(News release from West Texas Endurance)