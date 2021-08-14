8th Annual David Montalvo Scholarship Jam on Saturday, Aug. 14

Admission is $7 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free.

The public is welcomed to rock out for scholarships at the 8th Annual David Montalvo Scholarship Jam.

This year’s DMSJ will be held at The Depot Patio, located near downtown at 1718 Ave. E from 2 pm- midnight.

The benefit will showcase a variety of live music from nine different local bands, ranging from pop, country, rock and Tejano. A few of the local band names include All About Alice, Robert Lopez, Full Tilt Boogie, Von Tez and Grupo Equis.

In between sets, a DJ and emcee will keep the party going.

The full day event will also feature a lot of amazing raffles, including a family 4-pack gift basket to a Texas Tech football game, a one-day shooting range pass and swag bag donated by Lone Star Shooting Sports Range, a pair of diamond earrings and a $100 dollar gift card, both donated by Pawn Texas, gear donated by Wild West Harley- Davidson and so much more! All raffles are cash only and you must be present to win.

The benefit will be serving all things brisket.

Partygoers can purchase from their choice of brisket sandwiches, brisket nachos or classic Frito pies. Along with non-alcoholic beverages and snacks. The benefit is BYOB — cans only!

Admission is $7 at the door. Kids 12 and under are free.

This event raises money for the David Montalvo Memorial Scholarship, benefiting students working with Communities in Schools of the South Plains. Proceeds will be given to graduating seniors across the South Plains in the form of scholarships.

Since 2013, the DMSJ has raised well over $20,000 awarding twelve different scholarships to recipients all around the south plains.

Last year, in spite of the pandemic, and due to our continued support, the DMSJ was able

to award a scholarship to a deserving senior through Communities in Schools. We were also very fortunate to assist CIS and provide Covid relief for CIS families in need.

This year with the media and the public’s help, the DMSJ hopes to continue to provide financial assistance to even more students in our community.

The David Montalvo Scholarship Jam began in 2013, after the passing of Lubbock native, David Montalvo. Montalvo was a site-coordinator for Communities in Schools of the South Plains.

CIS is the largest and most effective dropout prevention organization dedicated to keeping kids in school.

And that’s exactly what Montalvo did, working closely with students in the Lubbock Independent School District, keeping them engaged and on top of their coursework. He also provided his students with community support and the necessary tools to ensure they graduated high school and continued to pursue a higher education.

Before his passing from cancer, Montalvo expressed a wish to somehow give and do more for his students. He had the idea of creating a scholarship for deserving students.

For 8 years, Montalvo’s family and friends have come together to do just that.

We have combined Montalvo’s two passions: education and live music. The scholarship jam keeps his legacy alive, and gives life to his words, “EDUCATION ROCKS!”

The David Montalvo Memorial Scholarship recipients are awarded to students later in the year during the Communities in Schools Gala held in the spring.

Please see flyer and links below for complete event details and more information on the DMSJ and Communities in Schools.

For more information:

David Montalvo Scholarship Jam Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/davidmontalvoscholarshipjam/

Communities in Schools of the South Plains

http://www.cissouthplains.org

(Photo provided by the 8th Annual David Montalvo Scholarship Jam)

