8th Annual Memorial Day Service, wreath placement on Sunday in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 0900, VFW Post 2466 and the Friends of the Monument of Courage:

This Sunday, May 30th, at 5:30 at the Monument of Courage, The Purple Heart, Chapter 0900, the VFW Post 2466 and the Friends of the Monument of Courage will place a wreath of red roses to remember and honor Gold Star families who have lost a soldier in war. The wreath will be placed at the Gold Star Memorial at 84th and Nashville.

Then at 6:30 PM, Second Baptist Church will host its annual Memorial Day Service. It will be the 8th annual Memorial Day Service. The public is invited to both services.

  • WREATH PLACEMENT AT THE MONUMENT OF COURAGE
    • TIME: 5:30
    • PLACE: THE MONUMENT OF COURAGE’S GOLD STAR MEMEORIAL
    • LOCATION 84TH AND NASHVILLE
  • SECOND BAPTIST MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE
    • TIME: 6:30
    • PLACE: SECOND BAPTIST CHURCH
    • LOCATION: 6109 CHICAGO AVE
    • CONTACT: PASTOR JAKE MAXWELL

(News release from the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 0900, VFW Post 2466 and the Friends of the Monument of Courage)

