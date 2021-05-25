8th Annual Memorial Day Service, wreath placement on Sunday in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 0900, VFW Post 2466 and the Friends of the Monument of Courage:

This Sunday, May 30th, at 5:30 at the Monument of Courage, The Purple Heart, Chapter 0900, the VFW Post 2466 and the Friends of the Monument of Courage will place a wreath of red roses to remember and honor Gold Star families who have lost a soldier in war. The wreath will be placed at the Gold Star Memorial at 84th and Nashville.

Then at 6:30 PM, Second Baptist Church will host its annual Memorial Day Service. It will be the 8th annual Memorial Day Service. The public is invited to both services.

WREATH PLACEMENT AT THE MONUMENT OF COURAGE TIME: 5:30 PLACE: THE MONUMENT OF COURAGE’S GOLD STAR MEMEORIAL LOCATION 84 TH AND NASHVILLE



SECOND BAPTIST MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE TIME: 6:30 PLACE: SECOND BAPTIST CHURCH LOCATION: 6109 CHICAGO AVE CONTACT: PASTOR JAKE MAXWELL



