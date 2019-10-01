8th Annual Pink “Cup for a Cause” campaign for breast cancer charities

HOUSTON (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release of Rudy’s “Country Store” and Bar-B-Q:

Rudy’s “Country Store” and Bar-B-Q® kicks off their 8th annual Pink “Cup

for a Cause” campaign with a brand-new cup design. The newly designed 32-ounce cup is only available during the month of October.

Since launching the first Cup for A Cause campaign in October 2012, Rudy’ has raised over $1.9 million for breast cancer, military charities and hurricane relief. Over the next month, they hope to increase the amount raised by asking guests to donate $1 to their breast cancer charity partners. Guests who donate receive a coupon for a free large drink to be used on their next visit.



“The Cup for A Cause campaign is proof that a dollar can make a difference.” said Pete Bassett, VP of Operations at Rudy’s. “We are grateful to all our charity partners, guests and team members who help us raise funds and awareness during the month of October.”



This October, participating Rudy’s locations are raising funds for:



Arizona

Chandler, Goodyear and Gilbert – Don’t be a Chump! Check for A Lump!



Colorado

Colorado Springs & Greeley – UCHealth’s Circle of Hope



Texas

Amarillo, El Paso and Lubbock – Panhandle Breast Health Austin – Breast – Cancer Resource Center

Dallas/Fort Worth – National Breast Cancer Foundation

Houston Area – The Rose

College Station, Killeen, Tyler and Waco – Baylor Scott & White McClinton Cancer Center

Corpus Christi, Brownsville, Pharr, Del Rio, Laredo and New Braunfels – WINGS



Oklahoma

Oklahoma City & Norman – Oklahoma Project Woman



New Mexico

Albuquerque & Las Cruces – UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center



Most recently, Rudy’s Camo “Cup for A Cause” raised a record-breaking $150,000 for various military charities in May.

About Rudy’s “Country Store” and Bar-B-Q®

Since 1989, Rudy’s “Country Store” and Bar-B-Q® has been serving up genuine Texas Bar-B-Q to folks in the Southwest USA. Rudy’s pits are 100% wood fired with oak. Along with time and oak, Rudy’s cooks with a dry spice that ensures perfectly smoked Bar-B-Q at every visit. It is best served with Rudy’s famous “Sause.” Rudy’s ships meat and sells its famous “Sause,” rubs and merchandise online at http://rudysbbq.com. On social media, follow Rudy’s on Facebook at https://facebook.com/rudysbbq and on Instagram at https://instagram.com/rudysbbq.



(News release from Rudy’s “Country Store” and Bar-B-Q)