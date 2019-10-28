West Texas Latino Artist Art Show & Día de Los Muertos Celebración on Sunday, Nov. 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from Los Hermanos Familia:

Los Hermanos Familia will hold the 8th Annual West Texas Latino Artist Art Show & Día de Los Muertos Celebración on Sunday, November 3, 2019. The event will showcase the work of Latino artist, offer a cultural experience through local performers – traditional and modern; hold a unique Día de Los Muertos pan de muerto sampling, as well as showcase decorated cakes; offer products from participating vendors; as well as provide children’s activities that offer cultural understanding, showcase classic cars, and more.

If you are interested in showcasing your art, building an altar, or volunteering – please contact us immediately as limited space is available.

And don’t forget, we will be at a new location – the Science Spectrum! We hope you will join us as this is a family friendly event open to all the community.

For more info visit www.loshermanosfamilia.org, or call (806) 792-1212.

