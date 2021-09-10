9/11 ceremony on Saturday at the Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2466, Military Order of the Purple Heart – Chapter 0900 and the Abernathy American Legion Post 500:

Lubbock VFW Post 2466, MOPH 0900 and Abernathy AL Post 500 are hosting a ceremony on 11 September 2021 to honor the sacrifice of the heroes of that day and the men and women who served in Afghanistan for the past 20 years. The ceremony will begin at 10:00 AM at the Lubbock Regional Public Safety Memorial located at 6601 Quaker Ave.

The opening ceremony will be solemnly patriotic with a Trumpet Quartet playing the National Anthem. We will honor and remember local first responders injured or killed in the line of duty. We will hear from elected leaders and learn how they honor the sacrifice. And we will end the ceremony with a Roll Call that memorializes our Fallen. We must never forget.

Point of contact for this ceremony is Benny Guerrero, Commander of the Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars at 760 470-1154 vfwpostcommander2466@gmail.com

