LUBBOCK, Texas — As the solemn anniversary of 9/11 draws near, the Lubbock Veterans of Foreign Wars prepare to commemorate the tragic events with a Patriot Day ceremony at the courthouse.

At 12:00 p.m. on September 11, the Lubbock VFW Post 2466, the Military Order of the Purple Heart 0900 and the Lubbock Regional Honor Guard will honor the sacrifice of the heroes of 9/11.

These heroes include first responders, as well as the men and women who served in Afghanistan for the past 20 years, said Benny Guerrero, Chief of Staff of the Lubbock VFW.

“We must never forget,” Guerrero added.

According to Guerrero, the ceremony will be open to the public and new members are welcome. The event will take place at the gazebo in front of the Lubbock County Courthouse at 904 Broadway Street.