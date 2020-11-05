9 hours of freedom will cost local jail escapee up to five years

LUBBOCK, Texas — Mark Lucio, 39, accepted a plea deal last week for escaping from federal custody.

Federal records said Lucio was held in the Bailey County Jail on behalf of the federal government. Court records said Lucio and Juan Anthony Cordero, 25, came up with a plan.

On August 29, Lucio called Cordero with instructions, official records said. Lucio escaped through a sally port door at the Bailey County Jail and ran to Cordero’s car. They drove off.

A sally port is a secured area often used to drop off or pick up prisoners. Lucio was located near Abernathy about nine hours later. Cordero was also found and arrested.

If a judge accepts Lucio’s plea deal, he will be sentenced at a later date to no more than five years in prison. Prosecutors recommend in writing that his time for escape run concurrently with any federal time he must serve on drug charges. However, the judge overseeing the case is not obligated to do it that way.