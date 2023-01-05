LUBBOCK, Texas — Nine of 24 counties in the South Plains are among Texas counties with the shortest life expectancy, according to study by Stacker.

The list highlighted 46 Texas counties. Those in the South Plains region were ranked as follows:

#46 – Hale

#41 – Hockley

#36 – Floyd

#26 – Lynn

#19 – Lamb

#17 – Crosby

#14 – Swisher

#13 – Terry

#11 – Dawson

According to Stacker, “Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period.”

Below is the average life expectancy (in years) for each county named:

Hockley – 74.5

Floyd – 74.2

Lynn – 74

Lamb – 73.7

Crosby – 73.6

Swisher – 73.4

Terry – 73.3

Dawson – 73.2

Find the full list here.