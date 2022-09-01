LUBBOCK, Texas — A 9-year-old boy and his mother died in a crash in the intersection of 114th Street and Indiana Avenue Wednesday, according to the Lubbock Police Department. A 3-year-old and an 11-year-old in the car were also seriously injured.

LPD said 44-year-old Joni Smith was northbound on Indiana and was preparing to turn left onto 114th Street. At the same time, a pickup truck, driven by 31-year-old Jordan Merchant, was southbound on Indiana.

Merchant entered the intersection and struck Smith’s car on the right front side, LPD said.

Smith’s son, 9-year-old Conrad Tomlinson, was declared dead on the scene, according to LPD. Smith was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries and was later pronounced dead.

Everyone in both vehicles was properly restrained, LPD said, meaning they were wearing seatbelts or were in child safety seats.

Read the full release from LPD below:

The Lubbock Police Department’s Major Crash Unit is investigating a Wednesday evening collision in South Lubbock that left a 9-year-old and his mother dead.

Lubbock Police were called to the intersection of 114th Street and Indiana Avenue at 4:54 p.m. for reports of a collision with injuries.

Upon arrival, officers located 9-year-old Conrad Thomlinson, who was pronounced deceased at the scene. They also located 44-year-old Joni Smith with serious injuries. Smith was transported to University Medical Center via ambulance where she was later pronounced deceased.

Through the initial course of the investigation, it appears 31-year-old Jordan Merchant, who was driving a pick-up truck, was traveling south in the 11300 block of Indiana Avenue. At the same time, Smith, who was driving a passenger car, was traveling north in in the 11300 block of Indiana Avenue, and preparing to turn west onto 114th street when the pick-up truck entered the intersection and struck the right front side of the car.

An 11 year-old and three-year-old, who were also passengers in Smith’s car were also transported to UMC via ambulance with serious injuries.

All occupants in both vehicles were properly restrained. No arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.