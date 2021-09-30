9-year-old girl dies from health complications after suffering abuse as an infant

LUBBOCK, Texas — A 9-year-old girl died Tuesday after suffering from a severe case of pneumonia.

“She was very happy–very loving. She loved to be with her family. She smiled all the time,” said Casey Ketcherside, Nevaeha Ketcherside’s mother. “There wasn’t a person that didn’t meet her that she didn’t influence in some way.”

Casey Ketcherside said Nevaeha was abused when she was just 16 months old at the hands of her biological father, Johnny Herrera.

“She ended up being put in her hospital for two and a half months, and it pretty much changed her life forever,” said Ketcherside, “She couldn’t walk anymore, talk, she was completely defendant, she was not able to do anything on her own.”

Ketcherside said her daughter had been in and out of the hospital for years fighting different illnesses and that late last week, she had to be sent to the emergency room for treatment where she later died.

Anyone wanting to help the family with funeral expenses can donate to their GoFundMe Page here.

Ketcherside said she strongly urges friends and family to watch for signs of abuse.

“She would have never had pneumonia–never had to go through all of that stuff if she would not have been abused,” said Ketcherside. “If you have a gut feeling, go with it because you don’t want to end up in my shoes. Losing your child over something that could have been prevented had somebody said something because somebody could have said something.