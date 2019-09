90 pedestrian traffic crashes occurred in the Lubbock area in 2018, data shows

LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) recently released information concerning the number of traffic accidents involving pedestrians across the state that occurred in 2018.



According to the data, there were 90 traffic crashes involving pedestrians in the Lubbock area.

Nine of those crashes resulted in fatalities and 9 others resulted in serious injuries.

The top factors contributing to those crashes were pedestrians failing to yield the right of way to vehicles, drivers failing to yield the right of way to pedestrians, driver inattention and failure to control speed.



TxDOT also announced the launch of a pedestrian safety campaign.

The following is a news release from the Sherry Matthews Group & Texas Department of Transportation:



The Texas Department of Transportation is launching a safety campaign to remind drivers and pedestrians to slow down, be alert and obey traffic laws.

Last year, there were 5,694 traffic crashes involving pedestrians in Texas, resulting in 632 deaths and 1,205 serious injuries. The top factors contributing to these crashes were pedestrians failing to yield the right of way to vehicles, drivers failing to yield the right of way to pedestrians, driver inattention and failure to control speed.

TxDOT offers the following tips to help keep pedestrians safe.

If you’re driving . . .



• Reduce your speed when approaching crosswalks and stop for pedestrians.

• Yield the right of way to pedestrians when turning.

• Be careful when passing buses or stopped vehicles.

• Stay alert and put your phone away—pedestrians may enter your path suddenly.

• Obey the speed limit and drive to conditions.

If you’re walking . . .



• Use sidewalks whenever they’re available. If there’s no sidewalk, walk on the left side of the road facing traffic.

• Always cross at intersections or marked crosswalks. Look left, then right, then left again before proceeding.

• Make eye contact with drivers before crossing the street. Never assume a driver sees you.

• Be visible. Wear something light or reflective after dark.

• Don’t be distracted by devices that take your eyes and ears off the road.

• As a passenger, get in or out of a vehicle on the curb side of the street.

Whether you’re driving or walking, alcohol can impair your judgment, coordination and reaction times.