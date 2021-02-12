900 Lubbock-area children need CASA volunteers

LUBBOCK, Texas —- CASA of the South Plains on Friday said it still needs volunteers for more than 900 children locally.

A press release said in 2020, 593 children received advocacy services from CASA, or Court Appointed Special Advocates of the South Plains. With Valentines Day around the corner, CASA said every child should feel loved.

To volunteer, or to learn more, read the press release copied below.

For many of us Valentine’s Day is a chance to show our affection for the important people in our lives through cards, flowers, and other gifts. But candy and cards will be the last thing on the minds of many of the children in the foster care system who will be facing this special day far away from their friends, families, and other loved ones.

When a family is in crisis and a child enters the child welfare system, they often live in a foster home far away from their home community. Though they have done nothing to deserve it, they face challenges and unforeseen consequences as the result of being in foster care. They tend to move from placement to placement and school to school – running the risk of losing touch with the friends, mentors, family, and other loved ones in their lives.

Volunteers with CASA of the South Plains advocate for these children, ensure they are safe and cared for, and work hard to keep them connected with their communities, families, and loved ones while they are in foster care and beyond.

“Studies show that one of the key indicators for child well-being is the number of committed adults in their lives,” said Jaclyn Morris, Executive Director of CASA of the South Plains. “In addition to speaking up for children’s best interests in court, our CASA volunteers can play an integral part in making sure they maintain positive relationships with their parents, families, friends, mentors, and home communities in whatever ways possible.”

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteers are everyday people who are appointed by a judge to advocate for a child or sibling group in the foster care system. CASA of the South Plains is one of the CASA programs in Texas that recruits, screens, trains, and supports these volunteers.

“Foster care can be scary, lonely and uncertain for children, especially when they are placed far away from everything and everyone they know,” said Morris. “CASA volunteers advocate for these children in court, school and other settings, building a positive relationship with them, helping to keep them connected and reminding them that they are not alone.”

CASA volunteers get to know the child on a personal level and communicate with everyone involved in their life, including parents and other family members, foster parents, social workers, and others. They work with the child’s caseworker and others on the case to build and strengthen a lifetime network of family and other committed adults who will support the child and each other even after the child’s time in foster care ends.

“CASA volunteers advocate first and foremost for reunification with the child’s parents, with the child’s safety as the first priority,” said Morris. “When reunification is not safe or possible, they advocate for the child to live with other family, or with a caring adoptive family.”

Last year, 282 CASA volunteers served 593 children in the foster care system in the South Plains, but over 900 children still need a volunteer to advocate for their best interests.

“Every child deserves to feel loved, supported and connected this Valentine’s Day and beyond,” said Morris. “Become a CASA volunteer and help give a child and family a better chance at a brighter, happier future.”

About CASA of the South Plains

CASA of the South Plains empowers community members to serve as volunteer Advocates

that speak for the best interest of abused and neglected children in the foster care system.

Court Appointed Special Advocates are community members just like you who ensure each foster child’s needs remain a priority in an over-burdened child welfare system while working to find safe, permanent homes for these most vulnerable children.

CASA’s Impact*