911 call: “I have an infant with me. She’s not breathing.”

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department released a portion of the audio from the 911 call made by Trevor Marquis Rowe, 27, when he found 10-month-old Marion Jester-Montoya unresponsive.

Rowe was charged with capital murder in the death of Marion on Wednesday after a warrant said he put her in a backpack and left her in his car for an extended period of time.

In the call, Rowe said he was at 113th Street and Upland Avenue. Police said the location was actually 130th and Upland.

