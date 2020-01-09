Breaking News
Mike Leach to be Mississippi State’s next head coach, CBS Sports said

911 call: “I have an infant with me. She’s not breathing.”

Local News

by: Staff | newsweb@everythinglubbock.com

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, the Lubbock Police Department released a portion of the audio from the 911 call made by Trevor Marquis Rowe, 27, when he found 10-month-old Marion Jester-Montoya unresponsive.

Rowe was charged with capital murder in the death of Marion on Wednesday after a warrant said he put her in a backpack and left her in his car for an extended period of time.

In the call, Rowe said he was at 113th Street and Upland Avenue. Police said the location was actually 130th and Upland.

Use the video player above to hear the audio. App users might need to CLICK HERE for a better view of the player.

RELATED STORY LINKS:

  • Marion Jester-Montoya, photo provided by family
  • Marion Jester-Montoya, photo provided by family
  • Image provided by family
  • Marion Jester-Montoya, photo provided by family
  • Marion Jester-Montoya, photo provided by family
  • Marion Jester-Montoya, photo provided by family

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar