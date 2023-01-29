(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo provided by the City of Lubbock. Background image from the AP GraphicsBank)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lane closures are scheduled this week along a portion of University Avenue in South Lubbock.

According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, one northbound lane and one

southbound lane of University Avenue near 91st Street will close to allow a construction crew to safely perform tasks.

The work is scheduled to take five days, weather permitting, the City of Lubbock said.

“Traffic Management staff will monitor the area and adjust signal timing if needed, however,

traffic at the intersection could experience congestion and delays, especially during morning and afternoon peak hours,” the press release said.

The City of Lubbock urged motorists to use an alternate route if possible, eliminate distractions, and plan for extra travel time when driving through the area.