93-year-old Lubbock woman makes masterpieces from apple cores

LUBBOCK, Texas — At nearly 94-years-old, Jewel Durham said Monday that she continues to make artistic masterpieces from her home in the Vitality Living Shadow Hills community.

Durham said her father inspired her as a young girl.

“When I was a little girl, my dad would come in from the field at night, and after supper, he would draw my little sister and I pictures of funny faces,” Durham told KLBK and KAMC News. “I would watch every move he made with his hands.”

Her passion evolved from drawing and coloring to making wedding cakes, painting, sculpting and even writing poetry.

“I love to make dolls and their clothes and figure out what kind of clothes I want them to have on,” she explained.

Durham called those creations “Applehead dolls” because they are made from apple cores. She started making them over 30 years ago. Because apples shrivel, Durham said they will always reflect elder people.

“The best apple is a Granny Smith apple because it’s more solid,” she shared.

Durham said her projects typically take her a couple of months to make. Her favorite kind of art reflects real and imagined scenes. Her paintings are inspired by Thomas Kinkade, who is known as the “painter of light.”

“I worked quite a long time old figuring out how to make lights shine in a picture,” Durham explained.

Her art is displayed throughout the Vitality Living Shadow Hills community, but she occasionally sells them as well.

“I guess I’ve made money, but you spend it on more things to work with,” Durham said.