93-year-old ‘unforgettable’ man always ready for conversation as a Parade of Homes greeter

LUBBOCK, Texas — While you might not know his name, Thomas McCoy is a 93-year-old man who many might’ve seen at one point or another. As a longtime greeter at Lubbock’s annual Parade of Homes, he’s always ready to make an impression.

There are many great people in this world, but not many stand out.

“He is the most kind, considerate, and sweetest man,” his friend KT Schweinbraten said. “Everybody wants to come and say ‘hi’ to him and talk to him.”

He’s someone who can seem like an old friend no matter how long he’s known you.

“When he talks to you, he acts like he’s known you for 10 years,” Schweinbraten said. “He’s just a very, very unforgettable man.”

McCoy makes one-of-a-kind toys, but he isn’t out to sell them. Instead, he hands them out to kids.

“Seeing a child’s eyes when you hand them a toy they were not expecting is a satisfaction money cant buy.” he said.

Meeting McCoy is something that many people will remember.

“I love to greet people. It is very enjoyable and satisfying.” McCoy said. “I have a lot of fun with cutting up with people and they will say ‘you sure look dapper today,’ that’s something that they don’t know how much that makes an old mans day.”

McCoy’s son-in-law is the owner of Dan Wilson Homes, and the reactions he gets from people are always positive.

“Those people, even though they come to see the Parade house,” he said, “sometimes I wonder if they don’t just come to see Tom.”