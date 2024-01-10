LUBBOCK, Texas– Tuesday marked the 95th anniversary of Assistant Chief J. Neull Bryan, who passed away on January 9, 1929. Chief Bryan’s passing was marked as the first Line of Duty death for Lubbock Fire Rescue.

According to a social media post from LFR, Chief Bryan lost his life while responding to a fire in the 2200 block of Main Street. LFR’s post said a “vehicle turned in front of the fire truck,” which caused the truck to skid and overturn.

The fire truck landed on Chief Bryan, causing him to be pinned under the steering wheel. He passed away at the hospital after suffering a fractured skull and severe damage to his lungs.

LFR suffered another almost 91 years to the day when Lieutenant Eric Hill was struck after working the scene of a crash in North Lubbock County on January 11, 2020. Hill was killed alongside Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna.