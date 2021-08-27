Veterans Affairs Health Care System discouraging visitors

This is a press release from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.

Amarillo, Texas — Beginning Monday, Aug. 30, the Amarillo VA Health Care System is asking our patients to refrain from bringing visitors to our clinics, except for a caregiver. These clinic locations include Amarillo, Childress, Clovis, Dalhart and Lubbock.

Caregivers may accompany the Veteran in the outpatient settings only. A caregiver is defined as person who is there for the safety and communication needs of a Veteran.

Veterans with appointments for day surgery or an endoscopy procedure will still need to have an escort arrive with the patient to provide safe transportation home after the procedure. Escorts will need to remain in the waiting area until the patient is discharged from his or her appointment.

The only other exception is compassionate cases, which are reviewed on a case-bycase basis.

These visitation policy changes were made due to the high transmission rate of COVID19 and to protect our Veterans and staff from unnecessary transmission of the COVID19 Virus. Veterans who would like to consider switching to a virtual or telephone appointment, can contact their provider team at 806-355-9703 and press option 2.

