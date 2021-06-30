96-hour rainfall totals are crazy in the Lubbock area, check out these numbers

LUBBOCK, Texas — Much needed rainfall has continued to fall across the South Plains and the Rolling Plains since late last week.

Many locations received multiple inches of rainfall over the last 96 hours, according from the Texas Tech University National Wind Institute’s West Texas Mesonet.

According to West Texas Mesonet data, between six to over seven inches fell at Lake Alan Henry, Fluvana, Gail and Lamesa.

Some of the highlights included:

Fluvanna 7.24

Lake Alan Henry 7.19

Lamesa 6.68

Gail 6.66

Colorado City 5.89

Snyder SSW 4.51

Hereford 3.89

Sweetwater 3.76

Plainview 3.73

Wolfforth 3.71

Olton 3.68

Seymour 3.67

White River Lake 3.66

Tahoka 2.46

O’Donnell 2.41

Plains 2.37

Guthrie 2.35

Flooding issues were reported in some areas due to the excessive rainfall.

According to the most recent reservoir information from WaterDataForTexas.org, Lake Alan Henry was at 2,223.61 feet on Wednesday, roughly 3.61 feet above full pool.

Data from NOAA’s Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service showed measurable rain fell in every single county across the South Plains and Rolling Plains over the last seven days. Some locations picked more than others, especially across portions of Garza, Dawson, Borden, Scurry and Gaines County.



7 Day Observed Precipitation

(Source: NOAA/NWS/Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service)

Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport has received measurable rainfall daily since June 25.

According to climate data released early Wednesday morning by the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Lubbock, the Hub City was only 0.02 inches below normal on rainfall for the month of June. However, the city was 3.17 inches above normal for 2021.

The U.S. Drought Monitor will be updated on Thursday. The most recent report last week showed the South Plains ranged from abnormally dry to moderate drought. Nearly all of the Rolling Plains was drought-free.