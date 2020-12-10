98-year-old World War II vet survives COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas — The last surviving Chaplain’s Assistant to serve in World War II is back in his home after his battle with COVID-19.

Phil Crenshaw, 98, had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in November. His granddaughter, Diana Rowten, had taken him to the hospital following a few falls. She said he wanted to check for any broken bones.

However, Crenshaw had tested positive for COVID-19. She said this was a surprise.

Rowten said he had walking pneumonia and spent a week in the hospital.

“It’s been worth every step I’ve had to take because I’m grateful for the friends who are helping me,” Crenshaw said.

Rowten said the hardest part about her grandfather having COVID-19 was the lack of communication.

“Just not being able to be with him during that time so the fact that he was alone that was the scary part for us, was not being able to be with him if this was the end, we were just like that was where the fear came in,” Rowten said.

Mr. Crenshaw was released from the hospital November 30.