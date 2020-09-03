99-year-old Lubbock woman survives COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas – Anna Thomas, 99, defeated the odds as a survivor of COVID-19.

Thomas’ daughter, Marilyn Dixon, said her mother contracted the virus a few weeks ago.

“We were at the beauty salon and she just melted to the ground,” said Dixon. “Paramedics said her blood pressure was very low.”

Thomas was rushed to Covenant Medical Center where doctors informed her that she had tested positive for Coronavirus.

“When I was told about her history and that she was 99, I was worried,” said Dr. Prakash Shrethra, Director of Infection Prevention at Covenant Medical Center.

Shethra said the science behind the virus isn’t always promising because during the pandemic, his staff treated patients for COVID-19 who they expected to survive, but didn’t.

“But it was the exact oppoisite in this case,” said Shethra.

Surprising to her doctors, Thomas recovered from COVID-19. On September 2, she was discharged from Covenant Medical Center.

“To the nurses and ER, you all have been fabulous,” said Dixon. “You communicated with me every single day so I felt like I was in the loop of what was going on.”

Thomas will turn 100 years old on September 19.