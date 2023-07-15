LUBBOCK, Texas — The 9th annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive was scheduled to take place on July 17 through July 23. The press release said the drive would be held at the South Plains Mall in the store next to the Hot Topic. It would take place from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

This blood drive is a friendly competition between the Lubbock Fire Rescue and Lubbock Police Department to see who can get the most blood donations, said the press release. However, anyone is welcome to participate.

According to Vitalant Blood Donation in a press release, it is a critical time to donate blood as supplies are extremely low.

Donors will receive a Battle of the Badges t-shirt and movie tickets, while supplies last.