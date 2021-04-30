9th Annual Cinco de Mayo parade in Lubbock on Saturday, May 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Los Hermanos Familia:

Los Hermanos Familia is proud to present the 9th Annual Cinco de Mayo parade to be held Saturday, May 1, 2021, again down historic Broadway in Lubbock!

The theme for the 9th Annual Cinco de Mayo parade will be, “Flores y Colores – Flowers and Colors” reminding us to celebrate life! Organizations, schools, youth, and families were especially urged to be a part of this year’s parade and celebrate this cultural history and contributions of the Mexican American community.

“Los Hermanos Familia’s objective is strengthening families, and building community,” said Christy Martinez-Garcia, Parade Chair. “This year we are dedicating the event to those that lost family and friends to Covid-19. Although we know it is tough, we want them to know they are supported and that their memories live on in our celebrations and joy.”

She said that last year, the parade was canceled due to the pandemic. This year they are encouraging participants and spectators alike to be conscious and social distance.

In the past the event draws thousands of spectators, as well as providing a chance for groups including schools, nonprofits, athletic teams, as well as businesses, car and bike clubs, bands, media, and others wanting to showcase who they are, to engage to a predominantly Hispanic audience.

“We invite all sectors of the public to join us as participants, as spectators, as businesses wanting to foster a relationship with this ever-growing demographic, or as supporters committed to the diversity and cultural awareness in our community.”

Martinez-Garcia added that the parade was restored in Lubbock after a 30-year absence. Adding that the Hispanic population continues to be the fastest, youngest, growing population, thus the parade reflects the growth, and fosters community.

This year the event is sponsored by Metro by T-Mobile; as well as the Law Office of Ted Liggett, LLC and Latino Lubbock Magazine; as well as other media sponsors.

The local parade will kick off celebrations scheduled all over Lubbock and West Texas. The holiday, which has evolved in the U.S., has become a celebration of Mexican heritage that has grown in popularity over the years with many events across the country to mark the occasion. Contrary to what many believe, Cinco de Mayo (May 5th) is not a celebration of Mexican independence. In fact, it’s a commemoration of the Battle of the Puebla, where Mexican forces soundly defeated a much larger French battalion in 1861, fighting to retain their independence from the French government.

An online application for parade entries and floats can be found at www.loshermanosfamilia.org on the “Get Involved” page. Be a participant, or a spectator on Saturday, May 1, 2021. Set up time is as early as 8 a.m., and will commence at 10 a.m.

The parade route begins at First Baptist Church on Broadway, and East down historic Broadway to the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

For more information, please call 792-1212.

(News release from Los Hermanos Familia)