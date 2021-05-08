9th Annual Texas South Plains Honor Flight Golf Tournament on Saturday, June 12

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from Dave King Advertising:

The Ninth Annual Texas South Plains Honor Flight Golf Tournament brought to you by Texas

Mutual Insurance Company and the United Supermarkets will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021, at

the Rawls Golf Course just north of the Texas Tech University campus.



The Texas South Plains Honor Flight will fly 100 US military veterans from World War II, Korea and

the Vietnam era to Washington DC to tour the memorials built in their honor. All proceeds from the

tournament will defray costs of this all-expense paid “Trip of a Lifetime” for these deserving local

heroes.



The tournament will be a four-man scramble format with a shotgun start at 8 AM. Entry fee is $500

per team. Other participation options include a hole sponsorship for $300; a hole and team sponsorship for $700 or a Major Tournament Sponsorship of $1900 which includes one team entry, a

4’x8’ sign at the course, hole sponsor sign and 20 raffle tickets.



Breakfast burritos, lunch, range balls and a bag of donated gifts will be provided to all players as

well as coupons for free golf merchandise.



As part of the event, a $10,000 prize will be paid for all holes-in-one on the par 3 sixth hole. Any

holes-in-one on the other par three holes will be awarded great prizes also. There will be a gift certificate prize awarded to the winning team in each of the three flights in the tournament.

In addition, golfers and others in attendance will have the opportunity to buy raffle tickets for great

prizes including a getaway to Dallas for a round of golf at the Cowboy Club in Grapevine, hotel

stay, dinner and four tickets to a Texas Rangers baseball game

.

For more information, please contact Al Faison at afaison@suddenlink.net. Online registration is available at the website: texassouthplainshonorflight.org/events. Applications will be accepted through June 1, 2021.

(News release from Dave King Advertising)