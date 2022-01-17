9th Street shooting turns fatal, victim identified in police report

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to both the Lubbock Police crime map and a police report, a shooting on January 13 in the 4900 block of 9th Street was fatal.

Police responded to a home for the report of shots fired. Police were told a 17-year-old was shot when a gun “went off on accident.” The victim was later identified in the police report as Austin Cruz.

An officer found two of Cruz’s friend who were “hysterically crying and highly emotional.”

“I observed blood on [one of the friend’s] hands and clothing as well as blood on [the other friend’s] hands and clothing,” the police report said.

“I entered the residence and observed a cell phone laying on the ground on the south side of the bedroom,” an officer wrote in the report. “The phone appeared to be on a video call with an unknown individual on the video chat. I ended the phone call and secured the phone to turn over to LPD ID section.”

Cruz was unresponsive and taken to University Medical Center by EMS where he was pronounced dead.

4900 block of 9th Street, Lubbock (Nexstar/Staff)

4900 block of 9th Street, Lubbock (Nexstar/Staff)

4900 block of 9th Street, Lubbock (Nexstar/Staff)

4900 block of 9th Street, Lubbock (Nexstar/Staff)

The crime map listed the case as a “homicide.” Homicide, by definition, means someone caused the death of another person. Not all homicide is murder.

Related Story: Central Lubbock shooting leaves one with serious injuries

Police on Monday morning said there were no updates in the case beyond the information in the police report.