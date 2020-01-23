Fundraiser for first responders raises over $7K

LUBBOCK, Texas – Local first responders and the City of Lubbock put together a special fundraiser for the families of Officer Nicholas Reyna, Lieutenant Eric Hill and firefighter Eric Dawson.

The fundraiser which took place at the Lubbock Civic Center raised $70,000 in just a couple of hours.

CLICK HERE for continuing coverage of #LubbockStrong

The event was originally scheduled to be a retirement event for Assistant Police Chief Jerry Brewer for his 31 years of service, but he said the families were more important.

“We lost a great firefighter a great officer. We have the other firefighter that’s struggling right now in the hospital,” he said. “We want to do everything we can to help [their families].”

Lubbock Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Holland said he was elated to see the response from local businesses who donated food, silverware and other items to help all the proceeds go to the families of the first responders.

Holland says it’s important to also think about the responders who were at the accident with Reyna, Hill and Dawson.

We had two other firefighters that were walking with that group, and for the grace of God, they barely missed being hit. lubbock fire rescue Division chief steve holland

“I don’t think people know that we had two other firefighters that were walking with that group and for the grace of God, they barely missed being hit,” he said. “So really, to us, they’re survivors also. In our minds and hearts, they are survivors too because they were right there.”

City employee Jennifer Clements said those who could not attend the fundraiser can show their appreciation for first responders every day.

“I think just thanking a first responder whenever you see one in uniform, when you know of one and they’re not in uniform,” she said. “It’s just nice to tell them thank you.”

If you would like to continue to help the families of Officer Nicholas Reyna, Lieutenant Eric Hill and firefighter Matt Dawson, you can follow the links below:

Click here to donate to Nicholas Reyna’s page

Click here to donate to Eric Hill’s page

Click here to donate to Matt Dawson’s page