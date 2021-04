LUBBOCK, Texas – Rene Whitt wrote a book that promotes social inclusion and kindness across abilities and is based on her 10-year-old daughter, Tylee, who has Down syndrome. They adopted her from foster care when she was 3 and she’s such a hoot that she decided to capture some of her antics in a series of children’s books. She is working on the illustrations for the 2nd book now and hope to publish it this summer. To find more on the book check out here website here.