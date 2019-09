LUBBOCK, Texas-- Scientists in the United Kingdom have confirmed for the first time that bacteria can change to resist antibiotics. Researchers found that a bacteria can lose it's cell wall which is a common target of antibiotics. They hope their discovery leads to combination drug treatments to attack infections.

Researchers in New York were reportng progress in developing a drug to treat the blood cancer known as MDS. Only a small portion of MDS patients respond to current treatments. The goal is to develop a drug that restores blood cell production for patients who are resistant to standard therapies.