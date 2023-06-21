LUBBOCK, Texas — TXU Energy and Love The Hub are teaming up to provide relief for Texans through the distribution of box fans and window A/C units.

On Thursday, June 22, volunteers will distribute 275 box fans and 70 window A/C units to families in need, said the press release.

The event will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. It will take place at CO-OP Lubbock, 2008 Avenue T.

Fans and window A/C units will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

TXU Energy said in a press release that the donations are part of TXU Energy’s Beat the Heat program. This year, the program is expanding as TXU energy prepares to serve Lubbock a retail electricity provider.

TXU Energy is donating $25,000 to provide A/C units and fans for Lubbock-area families. In addition to the $20,000 donation to Love the Hub, TXU Energy donated $5,000 to purchase box fans for Lubbock Meals on Wheels clients.