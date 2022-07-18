CHILDRESS, Texas— A Childress man made it his goal to make the ideas of his goddaughter a reality.

Joseph Bourgeois recently lost his goddaughter, Kayla Jo Casey, 17, in a house fire in Michigan earlier this month.

Bourgeois is one of the founding members of the non-profit organization “Hunger Aid: Entertainment against Hunger.” The organization attempts to use entertainment to raise funds for local nonprofits as well as research and develop new ways to grow healthy food for future generations.

Troy Wilson, Hunger Aid board member and owner of entertainment group Pyro Sapiens, said Kayla Jo was passionate about working with Hunger Aid and took the initiative to get more young people involved with their organization and its mission.

“[She] got to take on all these responsibilities and meet and greet and network people, trying to get things done,” said Wilson

According to Bourgeois, Kayla wanted to utilize the resources at the US-Mexico border to grow produce and provide jobs to those who are attempting to come into the United States.

Kayla Jo was working on dioramas of her ideas with her godfather prior to the house fire. Bourgeois and Wilson have made it their mission for Kayla Jo’s legacy to live through their work at Hunger Aid.

“I carry her face with me everywhere I go, even on my phone,” said Bourgeois. “It’s there to remind me who she is.”

