LUBBOCK, Texas — Students and former students alike know there is no better feeling than starting a new school year with a fresh haircut. EverythingLubbock.com found out which salons barber shops in Lubbock have the best deals and discounts.

August 6th

Clover Cuts Barbershop will give “basic back-to-school” free haircuts from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. for Kinder through High School students. Clover Cuts is located at 6417 34th Street Suite #800.

August 7th

Lubbock Dream Center’s Sheer Exquisite Studio will give free haircuts from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. in the Dream Center Hub, it said on social media.

Loft 22 at 3402 73rd Street will give $10 haircuts from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Walk-ins will be accepted for Pre-K through 12th Grade, first come, first serve. No other appointments will be accepted that day.

August 8th

One: Nine Salon at 7412 University Avenue, Suite #5 will give free “basic” haircuts for ages 12 and under from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Walk-ins only.

August 14th

OneBeat BarberShop in collaboration with Full Gospel Universal Life Ministries will give 100 free haircuts, then haircuts will cost $10 after that. The event will be from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and food and drinks will be available. OneBeat is located at 4006 Avenue Q.

Local hairstylists, hair academies, other:

West Texas Barber Academy gives $5 haircuts that one student barber Jacob Montemayor said “are always clean, good cuts” despite the low price.

Local stylist/barber Alexis Rosales said on social media that she would give $20 haircuts for kids K-12 when booked online.

Styles by Cynthia, another local stylist said students, teachers, faculty, administration and other school staff members will get 10% off their total, August 1 through 15, when they book with her either by phone at (806) 416-6232 or online.

GreatClips will have a $9.99 haircut deal running until August 25 at participating Lubbock area Great Clips salons. To redeem the offer now, click here.

If you know of any more salons and barber shops with back-to-school haircut deals, email newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.