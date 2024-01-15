LUBBOCK, Texas – Nearly 56 years after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death, hundreds of folks in the Hub City honored his memory through serving others.

“It’s a day on, not just a day off,” said Riley Taguwa, engagement coordinator for the Volunteer Center of Lubbock.

“We don’t have work, we don’t have class, and we’re just taking our own time to help other people and continue to break those barriers down and make things better for everyone else,” said Naiya Quaye, a Texas Tech University (TTU) Honors College student who volunteered for Monday’s day of service.

Over at the Volunteer Center of Lubbock, many were hard at work creating uplifting artistic masterpieces for those in need.

“We’re putting together some tie blankets for St. Benedict’s Chapel,” Taguwa said. “We’re doing words of encouragement, some MLK quotes and words of inspiration on Meals on Wheels bags and some other cards of encouragement, and they’re all going to our nonprofit partners.”

It’s an opportunity that TTU Honors College dean, Jill Hernandez, said perfectly embodies the school’s core values of knowledge, service, integrity and courage.

“One of the pieces that MLK really gave us is a unified point for the power of education, the power of service, faith and shared values,” Hernandez said. “That’s one thing that as Americans as Red Raiders, as people from Lubbock, we can combine our differences, give out of our extreme resources and share in need.”

Quaye said if it weren’t for Dr. King’s activism, we wouldn’t be where we are today. That being said, she said we should always strive to better ourselves and our community – something she believed the great civil rights leader would’ve dreamed of.

“We’ve gotten to a more self-centered feeling in society, but it’s so good to take yourself out of that and be a person who is among people,” Quaye said.

To learn more about the Volunteer Center of Lubbock, click here.