A five second text could lead to serious consequences on the road

LUBBOCK, Texas — April is Distracted Driving Awareness month, and TxDOT is using it to remind Texans about the dangers of not staying focused on the road. In 2020, one out of every five crashes was a result of distracted driving, leading to 364 deaths and 2,200 serious injuries.

“A lot of drivers who don’t have much experience drive at the nose of the car,” said Sergeant Johnny Bures with Texas Department of Public Safety. “They are trying to keep the car in the lanes while paying attention to their phone and if you’re doing that you’re not focused down the road at potential traffic hazards.”

Cellphones have become one of the most dangerous distractions that can lead to a life-changing accident in just seconds.

“Most text messages take 5 seconds away from you driving and a person driving 55 miles per hour, in those five seconds can travel the length of a football field” said Dianah Ascencio with TxDOT.

On November 9th, 2009, Jeanne Brown lost her oldest daughter to that five second mistake. Twelve years ago, Alex Brown lost control while texting and driving, leading to her death.

“Alex was a really good kid, but her choice to be distracted, not wear her seatbelt and to speed contributed to her death” said Jeanne. “Anyone that texts and drives is 23 times more likely to be that statistic.”

This month TxDOT is hoping to change that statistic, even creating a distracted driving mobile app game that allows users to view what some of those major distractors could be. You can head to dartthosedistractions.com to try it out.