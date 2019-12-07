A Foxhole Christmas Workshop at the Silent Wings Museum on Dec. 14

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Silent Wings Museum:

The Silent Wings Museum presents A Foxhole Christmas Workshop, Saturday, December 14, 2019, from 1:00 to 2:30 p.m.

Come out to the Silent Wings Museum and learn how Christmas was celebrated in America during World War II! Participants will have the opportunity to listen to music from the era and make Christmas treats, holiday ornaments, and decorations with items as they were used in the 1940s. Parents and grandparents are welcome to join their children. The cost is $10 per person and is open to all ages. Pre-register by Thursday, December 12 at 5:00 p.m. For more information and to register, please call 806.775.3049.

The Silent Wings Museum is located at 6202 N. I-27 (Exit 9).

Date: Saturday, December 14, 2019

Time: 1:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Ages: All

Cost: $10

(News release from the City of Lubbock)