O’DONNELL, Texas — After a crash that took the lives of two teens and left another with “incapacitating injuries” just northeast of O’Donnell Wednesday evening, the O’Donnell Independent School District released another statement.

“If you are looking for the good in this world, you will find it in the loving people of West Texas,” O’Donnell ISD wrote in a social media post on Thursday.

Jadyn Taylor Boyd, 18, and another girl, 15-years-old, were pronounced dead on Wednesday, DPS said. Another 15-year-old was injured and taken to University Medical Center in Lubbock, according to DPS.

O’Donnell ISD thanked “the many schools and individuals who have reached out, sent food, cards, and condolences, or even stopped by to pray with our staff.”

O’Donnell ISD Superintendent Dr. Cathy Palmer previously told EverythingLubbock.com that one student who passed away was enrolled at O’Donnell ISD and another at Klondike ISD. The social media post stated both O’Donnell and Klondike communities “have suffered a great loss, but our deepest prayers are for the Mendieta, Boyd, and James Families.”

The school said it would post information about services once officials receive confirmation.

The statement concluded with a Bible verse at the bottom of the post: “But they that wait upon the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall run, and not be weary; and they shall walk, and not faint.” Isaiah 40:31.

