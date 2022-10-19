LUBBOCK, Texas — One Voice Home is a Faith based, trauma-informed home for domestic violence and sex trafficking survivors between the ages of 18 and 25.

One Voice Home has existed in Lubbock since 2015. They said with opening a residential facility in Texas, there were many hoops.

One Voice Home told Everythinglubbock.com that in the last 12 years there, have been over 300 cases of sex trafficking.

“With the youngest one being eight years old,” said Hillary Cobb, Executive Director of One Voice Home.

One Voice Home has been able to help a total of eight survivors.

“We’ve had over 25 referrals that have come in to be in our program. However, just due to capacity issues, we aren’t able to serve them. Because we believe in a one to four ratio,” Cobb said.

Cobb said there has been over 5,000 hours of counseling, 2,500 completed transportation requests and over 1,000 workshops that the survivors have completed.

She also said in everyday life we may not identify sex trafficking or Domestic Violence.

“If we take off our blinders, and we start paying attention to our neighbor, or to our, our children’s friends, or two different things around us, we might just be eyes opened to something that we’re missing, because we’re just simply not looking,” Cobb said.

She said the few big techniques are through social media and grooming.

One Voice Home is constantly growing and will help their survivors as much as possible.

One Voice Home hopes to do bigger things in the future.

“The other dream would be to work with child placing agencies that already exist, like the children’s home Buckner, Texas Girls and Boys Ranch to work with them if they have identified survivors that are minors, so that we could go in and fully wrap around that foster family and just provide so much trauma informed care for that survivor that’s in their home,” Cobb said.

To get involved or find more information about One Voice Home click here.

To get in contact with the Hotline for yourself or someone you may know that needs help, call 888-373-7888 or you can text “HELP” to 233733.